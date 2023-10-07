Tennessee pitcher Andrew Lindsey selected in fifth round of MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins

Lindsey was selected with the 146th overall pick.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee pitcher Andrew Lindsey was selected in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Lindsey transferred and played with the Vols for one season after taking a year off from baseball in 2022.

He cracked the starting rotation and served as the team's ace in the middle of the season when the coaching staff made a change to the rotation as the team struggled.

He made his first start against then No. 5 Arkansas on April 15.

In nine starts, Lindsey went 3-4. He had an earned run average of 2.90 in 71.1 innings pitched. His opponent's batting average was .225.

He was the third Vol taken in the draft. UT pitcher Chase Dollander went ninth overall in the first round to the Colorado Rockies. Shortstop Maui Ahuna went in the fourth round to the San Francisco Giants.