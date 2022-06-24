Tennessee softball pitcher Ashley Rogers will return for fifth season with Lady Vols

The All-American pitcher will use her COVID-exempt fifth year to play in 2023 with the Lady Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball All-American pitcher Ashley Rogers will return for a fifth season with the Lady Vols, Tennessee athletics announced on Friday.

The Athens, Tenn. native will play an additional season due to her COVID-exempt fifth year of eligibility.

Rogers made 15 starts and 25 pitching appearances in the 2022 campaign and posted a 2.01 ERA with four shutouts and three saves. She threw the 15th perfect game in program history in Tennessee's victory against East Carolina on April 23 and pitched a 13-inning shutout in an SEC Tournament win against Mississippi State on May 12. It was the longest individual pitching performance in UT softball history.

Tennessee's pitching staff appears to be in good shape heading into the 2023 season. Rogers will join fellow returning players, Nicola Simpson and Ryleigh White. The Lady Vols will also be welcoming MAC Pitcher of the Year and Bowling Green transfer Payton Gottshall along with incoming freshman Charli Orsini and Karlyn Pickens.