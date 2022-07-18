Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce picked 89th overall by LA Angels in 2022 MLB Draft

Joyce was the fifth Vol selected in the draft and went early in the third round on Monday.

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee redshirt junior pitcher and Farragut native Ben Joyce was picked by the Los Angeles Angels with the 89th overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Joyce earned plenty of national recognition in his lone season with Tennessee due in large part to his off-the-charts pitching velocity. The hard-throwing righty threw the fastest pitch ever recorded in college baseball history when he tossed a sizzling 105.5 mph fastball in a contest against Auburn.

He pitched 32.1 innings for the Vols in 2022 and struck out 53 batters with eight earned runs. He earned a Third Team All-America nod from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.