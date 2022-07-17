Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell picked 52nd overall by New York Mets in 2022 MLB Draft

Tidwell became the third Vol off the board on day one of the draft on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday by the New York Mets with the 52nd overall pick.

Tidwell battled injury to start the 2022 campaign with Tennessee, but made it back on the field for the latter half of the season and finished with a 3-2 record and a 3.00 ERA. He pitched 39 innings for Tennessee and struck out 51 batters.