Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell picked 52nd overall by New York Mets in 2022 MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday by the New York Mets with the 52nd overall pick.
Tidwell battled injury to start the 2022 campaign with Tennessee, but made it back on the field for the latter half of the season and finished with a 3-2 record and a 3.00 ERA. He pitched 39 innings for Tennessee and struck out 51 batters.
The right-handed starter from Loretto, Tenn. began his career at UT with a prolific freshman season. Tidwell earned spots on the SEC All-Freshman Team and national All-Freshman Teams from multiple publications. He was also named a First Team Preseason All-American heading into the 2022 season.