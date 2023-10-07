Tennessee pitcher Seth Halvorsen selected in seventh round of MLB Draft by Colorado Rockies

He was taken by the Rockies with the 202nd overall pick.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee pitcher Seth Halvorsen was selected in the seventh round of the MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

This was his third time getting drafted after being taken in the 30th round in 2018 by the Minnesota Twins and in 2021 in the 19th round by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Both times he returned to college. Halvorsen has been with UT for the last two seasons after transferring from Missouri. He did not pitch in 2022 due to injury, but came out of the bullpen and started a game for the Vols in 2023.

He had a 3.81 earned run average in 52.0 innings pitched. His opponent's batting average was .201.