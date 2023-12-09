Tennessee players hold players-only meeting after game against Austin-Peay

The players called a players-only meeting on Sunday following that game to clear the air, according to defensive lineman Omari Thomas. The point was to flush that last game and make sure the team was on the same page heading into their big SEC rivalry matchup against Florida.

"Whenever you see something coming up or you see guys kind of falling off or lacking a little bit we go ahead and address it right then so it's not a total fall off," Thomas said. "Everyone gets in those meetings and we may watch a video or something like that, just so everyone gets back on the same page, making sure everyone is having fun, that everyone is enjoying the process and really buying into the process."