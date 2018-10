Tennessee upset No. 21 Auburn 30-24 on Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium

The win was the Vols first conference victory since November 2016, and first win over and SEC West team since 2010. The players were ecstatic to break an 11-game conference losing streak, and took to social media to celebrate.

Incredible love for this state, for this team, and for our fans. Tough times never last, but tough people do. — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) October 13, 2018

I said it’s great to be a Tennessee Vol! Love this coaching staff, this team, and our fan base! Together, we are one! — Todd Kelly Jr. (TK) (@ToddKellyJr) October 13, 2018

Them some bad mensright there now.

- Will Friend#OLP 🦍🦏🐂🐘 @ Jordan–Hare Stadium https://t.co/y3ruLehwJc

— Trey Smith (@smithtrey98) October 13, 2018

Drew Richmond this. Drew Richmond that. Good game my boy. Keep improving every game. The haters will come along eventually @TheDream_75 — Marcus Tatum (@AsapTatum) October 13, 2018

