Vols play Duke in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Vols will take on one of the most storied programs in college basketball on Saturday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tennessee men's basketball will try and advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019 on Saturday when they take on Duke in Orlando, Florida.

The Vols are the four-seed in the East Region and the Blue Devils are the five-seed. UT is coming off a first-round win against Louisiana on Thursday, 58-55. Duke beat Oral Roberts handily, 74-51.

The Vols held an 18-point lead against the Ragin' Cajuns before seeing that lead cut to as little as three in the final minutes, but Tennessee avoided the upset to advance. Tyreke Key led the way with 12 points and Jahmai Mashack scored 11 points and made his presence felt on defense. Tennessee overcame 18 turnovers in the win.

Duke had no problems with the Golden Eagles, getting up by as many as 27 points in the second half. Jeremy Roach scored 23 points for the Blue Devils in the win.

Duke came into the NCAA Tournament as one of the hotter teams in the country as they have won 10 straight games and claimed the ACC Tournament Championship.

Tennessee is 5-5 over their last 10 games, and have lost starting point guard Zakai Zeigler to a season-ending ACL injury on Feb. 28.

Blue Devils freshman Kyle Filipowski was named All-ACC second team and Rookie of the Year in the league. Vols guard Santiago Vescovi was a first-team All-SEC selection and Julian Phillips was an All-SEC freshman team selection.

Duke is led by first-year head coach Jon Scheyer who replaced long-time former head coach Mike Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils program has captured five national championships all-time, which is tied for the fourth most in NCAA history. They're tied for third with the most Final Four appearances with 17.

The Vols haven't been to a Final Four or won a national championship.

Tennessee and Duke will play Saturday at 2:40 p.m. on CBS.