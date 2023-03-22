Tennessee plays Florida Atlantic for a spot in the Elite 8

The Vols and Owls square off in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in New York City.

NEW YORK — Tennessee men’s basketball plays Florida Atlantic in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in New York City, looking for a spot in the Elite 8.

The Vols, a four-seed in the East Region, have won its first two games of the NCAA Tournament against 13-seed Louisiana and then against five-seed Duke. In that Round-of-32 game against the Blue Devils, Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points to lead the Vols to the win.

Florida Atlantic, a nine-seed in the East Region, beat eight-seed Memphis and 16-seed Farleigh Dickinson to get to this point. Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee in points with 12.7 per game. Nkamhoua is averaging 11 points per game and Josiah-Jordan James averages ten per game.

FAU's Johnell Davis leads the team with 13.9 points per game. Alijah Martin averages 13.1 points per game. Vlad Goldin averages 10.4 points per contest. They all average over five rebounds a game reach.

The Vols are looking for their first Elite 8 appearance since 2010.

Tennessee and FAU play at approximately 9 p.m. in Madison Square Garden. It will be televised on TBS. UT is a -4.5 favorite to win.