No. 10 Tennessee pummels rival Vanderbilt in final game of the regular season, 56-0

The Vols got their first 10-win season since 2007 with the win over Vanderbilt.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee ended the regular season with a win against rival Vanderbilt on Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, 56-0.

The 10th-ranked Vols elected to receive the ball on the opening drive. They made quick work on the way to a touchdown. On the second play of the drive, Joe Milton, who started in place of injured Hendon Hooker, threw a 61-yard pass to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. On the next play, Jabari Small scored a three-yard rushing touchdown to put Tennessee up 7-0.

Later in the quarter, Princeton Fant scored a rushing touchdown on a fourth and goal from the one-yard line. He gave multiple efforts to power his way into the endzone to give Tennessee a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Vols scored on a punt return from Dee Williams, who housed it from 73 yards out. The Vols took a 21-0 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Small struck again, scoring a rushing touchdown from 52 yards out to give the Vols a 28-0 lead.

Tennessee has now won four straight against the Commodores.

After the Vols recovered a fumble off of a fake Vanderbilt punt, they scored another touchdown. Jaylen Wright busted one for 50 yards and the score to make it 35-0.

It rained all night, but it was the Vols pouring it on in the third quarter. Milton found Walker Merrill for a seven-yard touchdown for a 42-0 lead. Wright then had an 83-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 49-0.

Dylan Sampson had an 80-yard touchdown on the ground to make the lead 56-0.

This is Tennessee's first ten-win season since 2007 and the first time achieving ten wins in the regular season since 2003. UT finishes the regular season 10-2.

The Vols now wait to see what bowl game they will play in. Those will be announced on Dec. 4 after the conference championships are over.