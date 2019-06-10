KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt made the decision to start true freshman Brian Maurer against Georgia, and in the first half, it proved to pay off.

"Well he stood in there and he made some throws down the field in the first half, he went through his progressions and he made some nice throws," Pruitt said after the game.

Maurer threw two touchdown passes in the first two quarters that gave the Vols a 14-10 lead over the Bulldogs, but Maurer's hot start fizzled out in the second half.

He only passed for 54 total yards in the third and fourth quarter. Add two turnovers, an interception and a fumble, and it's clear the freshman still has work to do.

The Tennessee defense made some big stops early in the game but was unable to continue that strong play for the entire contest. A combination of missed tackles and a short field to defend was too much to overcome.

Georgia's offense was efficient and effective for the entire game.

Jake Fromm finished going 24-29 in the air for 288 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldog offense finished the game with 526 total yards, 288 yards passing and 238 rushing.

"He keeps a clock in his head in my opinion and it's boom, boom, boom and he makes a play," Pruitt said about the Georgia quarterback.

Next up for the Vols is another game in Neyland, this time against SEC West opponent Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 in SEC play) at noon on Oct. 12. Tennessee is 28-16-1 all-time against the Bulldogs, but lost its last meeting in 2012, a 41-31 defeat in Starkville.