Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, OL Javontez Spraggins win SEC weekly awards

Hooker earned his second Offensive Player of the Week nod, while Spraggins was named Offensive Lineman of the Week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football continues to reap the rewards from Saturday's 38-33 victory over Florida.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The weekly honor is already Hooker's second of the season, and third overall. The senior signal caller went 22-28 passing with 349 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Gators. He also ran for a score and rushed for 112 yards on 13 attempts en route to a new career-high 461 yards of total offense in the win.

Spraggins was a key piece in an O-line that helped the Vols to 576 total yards of offense. He made his 17th career start on Saturday, and played all 70 snaps. He has not allowed a sack or quarterback hit in 264 offensive snaps this season. Spraggins is the first Tennessee player to be named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week since Cade Mays earned the honor on Nov. 8, 2021, following the Vols' win over Kentucky.

Tennessee has an open date this Saturday, and the team will return to action on the road against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon ET.