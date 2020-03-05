Tennessee freshman quarterback Brian Maurer took to Instagram on Friday morning to share his very personal battle with anxiety and depression.

"I thought I needed to stay strong for my family and that they couldn’t see me down and that I was their shoulder to cry on," Mauer said. "I always thought i needed to be the shoulder for people to cry on when deep down i was screaming for help."

Maurer, and Ocala, Florida native, referenced his father going to prison as a triggering point for his anxiety as well as a friend committing suicide in high school adding to his mental health struggles.

"On Wednesday January 22, 2020 I planned to take my own life, I though(t) I lost my battle with depression and that my pain had come to an end as I was going to do it I looked up and I said 'God if this isn’t your plan for me please send me a sign,'" Maurer said.

Maurer said in the post, his mother called him shortly afterward just to say she loved him.

Through his post, Maurer encourages people to seek help and share their stories as part of Mental Health Awareness Month, which began May 1.

If you or a loved one is struggling with depression, anxiety or any other mental health situation, you can find resources here.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.