Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey enters the NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Bailey has played in only one game this season, against Tennessee Tech.

He completed three of seven passes for 16 yards.

Bailey played in six games his freshman season and started the final three games of the year. He threw for at least one touchdown in each of his final three games. Bailey completed 48-of-68 passes for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions during his debut season.

Out of high school, Bailey was a four-star prospect and the nation’s third-ranked pro-style quarterback in 247 composite rankings.

Bailey is the second quarterback to transfer from Tennessee this season, behind Brian Maurer.