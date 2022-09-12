Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, DL Byron Young earn SEC weekly accolades

Hooker was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, while Young was named the conference's Defensive Lineman of the Week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football hasn't played an SEC opponent yet this season, but the Vols have a couple of players landing in the conference spotlight following their week two win against Pittsburgh.

Vol quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and defensive end Byron Young has been named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Hooker accounted for 352 yards of total offense and two passing touchdowns in Tennessee's win over then-17th-ranked Pitt on Saturday. The victory marked the program's first road win over a non-conference top-20 team since UT beat No. 6 Miami in 2003.

The senior quarterback also broke a school record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception, which now stands at 167 and counting. He also moved into sole possession of second place in program history for consecutive games with a touchdown pass with 14.

It is the second time in Hooker's career that he has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. The first time came after a road win against No. 18 Kentucky a season ago.

Byron Young is the first Vol to win SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week since Kyle Phillips in 2018. Young tallied four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack against the Panthers. Young was part of a strong pass-rushing effort that saw Tennessee total 16 quarterback hurries, its first double-digit outing since putting up 10 against Georgia State in 2012.