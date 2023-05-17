Tennessee QB Joe Milton III receives top-ten Heisman odds by Caesars Sportsbook

Milton currently has +1,800 odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. The current betting favorite is reigning winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams at +450.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III has entered the Heisman conversation and has been given top-ten odds by Caesars Sportsbook. The site listed his odds at +1,800, meaning a $100 bet will net a $1,800 payout.

The current betting favorite is reigning Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams at +450 odds, which is overwhelming higher odds than any other current candidate.

Milton saw action in nine games during the 2022 season, including starts in the final regular season game against Vanderbilt as well as in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. In 82 passing attempts as a senior, Milton completed 65% of his passes for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns.