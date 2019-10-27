KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Head coach Jeremy Pruitt faced a tough decision, after freshman quarterback Brian Maurer suffered a concussion against Alabama. Either redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano or redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout had to start against South Carolina in week 9.

Shrout had never started a collegiate football game before, meanwhile Guarantano had a costly fumble at the goal line against Alabama.

Throughout the week, Pruitt would not reveal who Tennessee planned to start.

On Saturday, Tennessee announced that Shrout would start at quarterback. However, he did not take the first snap of the ball game. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings was the quarterback in a wildcat formation on Tennessee's first play from scrimmage.

“I think from a wildcat standpoint, you always want to be able to do that. You want to be able to do it with quarterbacks on the field or maybe no quarterbacks on the field," Pruitt said after the game.

Shrout entered the game on Tennessee's second offensive play. He finished the game with 122 passing yards. He also threw his first collegiate career touchdown pass on a 55-yard strike to Marquez Callaway.

"It was definitely really fun being out there tonight and getting to throw that first touchdown pass. It was a really fun experience," Shrout said.

Despite Shrout starting, Guarantano received significant playing time against South Carolina. He completed 11 passes for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns. It was his first game with multiple touchdown passes since Sept. 14 against Chattanooga.

After his fumble against Alabama, Guarantano apologized to the rest of the team and asked for forgiveness. He then made a promise to work hard.

"The only way I know how to [bounce back] is get back to work with my teammates and really strive to get the next win."

Guarantano and Shrout's combined efforts led to 351 passing yards and Tennessee's first win over South Carolina since 2015.