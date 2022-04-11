Tennessee is second school ever ranked No. 1 in football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball

The other school to accomplish this is Texas. Tennessee accomplished this after the baseball team recently became the unanimous No. 1 team in the country.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics is now in rare company with its programs' elite performances.

According to the school, Tennessee is one of two schools ever to be ranked No. 1 in football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball.

The other school to do this is the University of Texas.

Most recently, Vols baseball became the unanimous top-ranked team in the country following a series sweep against Ole Miss, who was ranked No.1 at the time.

The football program has been ranked No. 1 nationally four different times. Women's basketball has spent time as the top team in the country in 17 seasons. Men's basketball has been No. 1 twice, most recently during the 2018-2019 season.

Tennessee softball found itself at the top in both 2007 and 2014.

The school has also been ranked No. 1 in men's golf, men's tennis, men's outdoor track and field and women's indoor track and field.