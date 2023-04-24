Tennessee Vols ranked back in D1 Baseball's Top 25

The Vols appeared back in the top 25 rankings after a sweep over No. 5 Vanderbilt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is back in the D1 Baseball top 25 following a weekend series weep over No. 5 Vanderbilt.

The Vols came in at No. 24 after not appearing in the rankings the previous week. It happened after UT fell to 5-10 in the SEC standings having lost three in a row to No. 7 Arkansas.

The Vols did lose a midweek game this past week to Tennessee Tech 12-5. However, they shined hosting the top five ranked Commodores.

The Vols won game one in extra innings on Friday. Griffin Merritt hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning for the 4-3 win. In game two, UT won by the way of a run rule seven inning 17-1 victory. On Sunday, Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 10-5.

Tennessee plays Mississippi State next in SEC, play starting on Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. UT hosts a midweek game against Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.