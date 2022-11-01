Tennessee ranked No. 1 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee hasn't been ranked No. 1 in any national poll or rankings since 1998 when they won the national title.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football is the top-ranked team in the country for the first time since 1998.

The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Tennessee hasn't been ranked the top team in the country since they were ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll and Caches ESPN/USA TODAY Poll at the end of the 1998 season. That year was the last time they won the national championship.

These rankings are the ones that will matter moving forward on whether Tennessee will make the College Football Playoff at the end of the season.

Tennessee is undefeated this season at 8-0 overall, coming off a 44-6 win against Kentucky this past Saturday.

The Vols have a Strength of Schedule of 19 and have beaten five ranked teams this season, which were ranked through the Associated Press Poll. Those include a win over Pittsburgh on the road, a win against Florida at home, a road win against LSU, a home win against Alabama and last week's home win against Kentucky.

LSU and Alabama were ranked No. 10 and No. 6 respectively in the College Football Playoff rankings, which means UT is the only team with two top 10 wins in the country.

Georgia was ranked No 3 by the selection committee.

The Vols take on Georgia this Saturday on the road in a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 3 team in the country. That game is at 3:30 p.m.