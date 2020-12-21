Tennessee reacts to AutoZone Liberty Bowl bid

The Vols are set to play West Virginia on Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — For the fourth time in program history, Tennessee will play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer took the time to voice his excitement for the matchup against West Virginia and give what appears to be a vote of confidence for head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"It's a tremendous development opportunity for our team and should serve as a primer to spring practice for Coach Pruitt and our returners," Fulmer said in his statement.

There has been frustration voiced around Pruitt and the football team after the Vols finished the regular season with a 3-7 record. Two of Pruitt's first three seasons on Rocky Top have ended with a losing record.

"We all know Memphis loves the Tennessee Vols, and it's an important stronghold for all of our athletic and academic programs," Fulmer said.

Tennessee has only played the Mountaineers once, a 2018 matchup in Charlotte. It was the first game of the Pruitt era with the Vols.

"We look forward to the opportunity of playing a bowl game in our home state," Pruitt said. "Since we returned to campus this summer, I am proud of our team in how they have navigated through the challenges presented during this unique season. They get another chance to take the field against a very good opponent in West Virginia."