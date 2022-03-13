Tennessee receives a three seed in the NCAA Tournament

The Vols will play 14 seed Longwood on Thursday in Indianapolis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball received a three seed on Selection Sunday by the NCAA Selection committee.

The Vols will play 14 seed Longwood on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Tennessee will be in the South Region. The one seed in their region is Arizona, who they beat at home this season.

Tennessee finished the season 26-7 overall with no losses outside of Quadrant One, which comprises the top tier of teams in the nation.

They capped off play before the "Big Dance" with an SEC Tournament championship on Sunday, beating Texas A&M 65-50 in the title game. It was their first SEC Tournament title since 1979.

After a 107-79 loss to Kentucky on the road on Jan. 15, Tennessee finished the season with 15 wins and just two losses after starting the season 11-5.

This is the fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Vols. Their last Sweet 16 appearance was in 2019. They have not made it to the Elite 8 since 2010.

Tennessee has never made a Final Four or won a national championship.