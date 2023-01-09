Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell enters transfer portal

Mitchell previously transferred to UT from Texas. The redshirt senior recorded 51 total tackles and an interception in two seasons with the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee redshirt senior linebacker Juwan Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to WBIR on Monday.

Mitchell previously transferred to Tennessee from Texas ahead of the 2021 season. He played in 13 games for the Vols over two seasons and recorded 51 total tackles along with an interception and four pass deflections with Tennessee.

The Newark, N.J. native played two seasons with the Longhorns and appeared in 18 games. He tallied 99 total tackles at Texas along with eight tackles for loss and three sacks.