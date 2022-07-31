Tennessee redshirt sophomore Len'Neth Whitehead will miss 2022 season with injury

Whitehead missed his true freshman season after a preseason injury and also missed games as a redshirt freshman in 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee redshirt sophomore running back Len'Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season due to an injury he suffered during the preseason, head coach Josh Heupel confirmed on Sunday.

Whitehead missed his true freshman season with a preseason injury as well. Whitehead was sidelined for a chuck of the 2021 season, but saw action in eight games as a true freshman and rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

He also caught one pass for ten yards. He was honored as the SEC Co-Freshman of the week one time.

The Athens, Ga. native was expected to play a key role in Tennessee's backfield rotation this season.

Head coach Josh Heupel said the team will be building up other contributors as training camp gets underway.