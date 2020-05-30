Tennessee running back Tim Jordan arrested in Florida

Tennessee running back Tim Jordan was arrested early Saturday morning by the Lakeland Police Department, according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
Jordan faces three charges, including carrying a concealed firearm, possessing narcotic paraphernalia and possessing 20 grams or less of marijuana.
A senior running back from Bartow, Florida, Jordan started four games last season for the Vols. Jordan ranked third on Tennessee in rushing yards, totaling 428 yards and a touchdown.
A spokesperson for UT athletics declined to comment at this time.