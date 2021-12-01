Tennessee running back Ty Chandler transfers to North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Tennessee running back Ty Chandler announced on Tuesday he will transfer to the University of North Carolina for his final year of eligibility.

A senior this past season, Chandler finished with more 2,015 rushing yards and ranks fifth in program history with 3,245 all-purpose yards.

The Nashville native will join a North Carolina team that fell to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl. The Tar Heels finished No. 18 in the final AP Poll, but have a lot of hype surrounding the program for next season. Quarterback Sam Howell is on the short list for Heisman favorites next season.