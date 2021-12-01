Tennessee running back Ty Chandler transfers to North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Tennessee running back Ty Chandler announced on Tuesday he will transfer to the University of North Carolina for his final year of eligibility.
Chandler entered the transfer portal at the beginning of January.
A senior this past season, Chandler finished with more 2,015 rushing yards and ranks fifth in program history with 3,245 all-purpose yards.
The Nashville native will join a North Carolina team that fell to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl. The Tar Heels finished No. 18 in the final AP Poll, but have a lot of hype surrounding the program for next season. Quarterback Sam Howell is on the short list for Heisman favorites next season.
