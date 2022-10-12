Sources: Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough still practicing with Vols following arrest

The senior is still with the team following an alleged aggravated assault Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough is still practicing with the Vols and attending team meetings after being arrested Sunday, sources told WBIR.

McCollough is facing an aggravated assault charge, and the warrant from his arrest states that McCollough, of Austell, Ga., punched Zion Spencer, who said he mistakenly entered an apartment on Grand Avenue while McCollough was inside.

Earlier in the season, Tennessee was quick to cut two players who were arrested.

Sources told WBIR that a local attorney said this case may take weeks to resolve, so Tennessee will hold off on making any swift decision on McCollough before it has gotten all the facts in order.

McCollough faces a Nov. 18 preliminary hearing in Knox County General Sessions Court, according to records.