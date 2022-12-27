Tennessee smokes Wofford, 92-53

The Lady Vols jumped out to a 22-0 lead and the Terries had no response.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball jumped all over Wofford from the tip to thump the Terriers 92-53 on Tuesday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols jumped out to a 22-0 lead before surrendering points to the Terries with 1:51 left in the first quarter.

In that 22-0 run, Jordan Horston scored the first seven points and the momentum continued when a three-pointer from Karoline Striplin and then from Tess Darby — which forced a Wofford timeout at 13-0.

In the second quarter, the Lady Vols got up by 30 points. Freshman Justine Pissott hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back three-pointers.

Rickea Jackson led all Lady Vol scorers with 16 points. Horston added 13 points. Darby had 11 points.

Tennessee held Wofford to 27.9% shooting for the game.

The Lady Vols begin SEC play next with their first game coming against Florida on the road this Thursday.