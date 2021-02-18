Tennessee Smokies announce its 2021 season schedule with 60 home games

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies has announced its 2021 season schedule with 60 home games.
The opening night will be on May 4 against the Montgomery Biscuits.
With a new league format, each homestand will be six games running Tuesday through Sunday.
The schedule also includes a homestand starting June 29 through July 4.
Weekly promotions will include All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday with the all-new Taco Tuesday.
“Baseball is back this 2021 season," said Tim Volk, Smokies General Manager. We can not be more excited about the schedule we received from Major League Baseball and opening the gates on May 4.”
