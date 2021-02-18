Tennessee Smokies announce its 2021 season schedule with 60 home games

The opening night will be on May 4 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies has announced its 2021 season schedule with 60 home games.

The opening night will be on May 4 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Tennessee Smokies are excited to announce their 2021 schedule! Baseball is Back at Smokies Stadium! #SmokiesBaseball #BaseballIsBack https://t.co/9eUP8mGdXY — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) February 18, 2021

With a new league format, each homestand will be six games running Tuesday through Sunday.

The schedule also includes a homestand starting June 29 through July 4.

Weekly promotions will include All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday with the all-new Taco Tuesday.

“Baseball is back this 2021 season," said Tim Volk, Smokies General Manager. We can not be more excited about the schedule we received from Major League Baseball and opening the gates on May 4.”

