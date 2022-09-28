Smokies Fall to Pensacola in Southern League Championship rubber match

Tennessee fails to earn first outright league title since 1978.

KODAK, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies fell short of the finish line in Wednesday's winner-take-all bout against Pensacola, 11-4 at Smokies Stadium.

Unlike game two, the Blue Wahoos jumped out to an early lead, but the Smokies rallied. Nelson Maldonado drove a line drive single up the middle to score two runners and help Tennessee go up 3-2 in the third inning.

Pensacola answered two innings later when Cobie Fletcher-Vance blasted a game-changing grand slam to put the visitors up 6-3, and Pensacola did not look back in the eventual win.

The Blue Wahoos earned their first outright league championship after earning a co-champion distinction in 2017.