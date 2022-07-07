Tennessee Smokies infielder Jake Slaughter named Southern League Player of the Month

Slaughter led the league in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS in June.

KODAK, Tenn. — Tennessee Smokies infielder Jake Slaughter has been named the Southern League Player of the Month for June, the MiLB announced on Thursday.

Slaughter led the Southern League with nine home runs and a .689 slugging percentage in July. He was also second in batting average (.344) and total bases (62) and fourth in hits (31) and runs batted in (22).

The 25-year-old was selected in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. He finished last season playing six games with the Smokies, and has played in 28 contests for the Team so far this season.

Slaughter is a native of West Monroe, La. and played college baseball for LSU.