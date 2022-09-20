Tennessee Smokies to host the Trash Pandas in Kodak during first playoff game

The Smokies are in the playoffs for the first time in years! The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday.

KODAK, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies are entering the postseason for the first time in several years!

The Smokies will take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Smokies Stadium Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. in the first game of a best-of-three series in the Southern League's Northern Divisional Playoffs.

The last time the Smokies made it to the playoffs was in 2013 when they lost to the Birmingham Barons in semifinal play. This is the first time the Trash Pandas have made it to the playoffs since their first full inaugural season in 2021.

The winner of the series will advance to the Southern League Championship to face the winner of the Southern Division's playoffs between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Montgomery Biscuits.

The main gates open at Smokies Stadium at 6 p.m. Tuesday.