Tennessee Smokies postpones game, doubleheader set for Saturday

The Smokies were set to play against Mississippi on Thursday. However, rain changed those plans.

KODAK, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies said their Thursday game was postponed as rain continued in East Tennessee, flooding some areas and causing traffic issues.

The baseball team was originally scheduled to play against Mississippi. Instead, they will play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 22, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. They said gates would open at around 5 p.m.

The Smokies won their previous two games against Mississippi. They won 7-5 on July 18 and won again on July 19, 9-8.