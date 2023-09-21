Tennessee Smokies advance to Southern League Championship Series for second straight year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies are headed to the Southern League Championship Series after winning the North Division Series over the Chattanooga Lookouts.
The Smokies swept the Lookouts 2-0 after winning Game One at home on Tuesday 5-1 and won Game Two on the road Thursday by a final score of 5-1 again.
This is the second consecutive year the Smokies have booked their spot in the Southern League Championship Series. Last year, Tennessee lost to Pensacola after the three-game series was decided in Game Three.
They will have a chance at revenge as Pensacola is the team to advance out of the South Division again. That best-of-three-game series will start on Sept. 24 and will go through Sept. 27 if necessary.