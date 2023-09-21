Tennessee Smokies advance to Southern League Championship Series for second straight year

The Smokies clinched their spot after beating the Chattanooga Lookouts in Game 2 of the Divisional Series 5-1 on Thursday night.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies are headed to the Southern League Championship Series after winning the North Division Series over the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The Smokies swept the Lookouts 2-0 after winning Game One at home on Tuesday 5-1 and won Game Two on the road Thursday by a final score of 5-1 again.

This is the second consecutive year the Smokies have booked their spot in the Southern League Championship Series. Last year, Tennessee lost to Pensacola after the three-game series was decided in Game Three.