x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Tennessee Smokies advance to Southern League Championship Series for second straight year

The Smokies clinched their spot after beating the Chattanooga Lookouts in Game 2 of the Divisional Series 5-1 on Thursday night.
Credit: Tennessee Smokies
The Tennessee Smokies are the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs and compete in the Southern League.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies are headed to the Southern League Championship Series after winning the North Division Series over the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The Smokies swept the Lookouts 2-0 after winning Game One at home on Tuesday 5-1 and won Game Two on the road Thursday by a final score of 5-1 again.

This is the second consecutive year the Smokies have booked their spot in the Southern League Championship Series. Last year, Tennessee lost to Pensacola after the three-game series was decided in Game Three.

They will have a chance at revenge as Pensacola is the team to advance out of the South Division again. That best-of-three-game series will start on Sept. 24 and will go through Sept. 27 if necessary.  

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Torey Krug Was On The Ice For Day 1 Of St. Louis Blues Training Camp!

Before You Leave, Check This Out