KODAK, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies are teaming up with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee to give wish kids, their families, volunteers and supporters a night of fun and baseball on Aug. 24.

Fans at the game will also get a chance to support the charity. If you use the promo code “WISH8” when purchasing tickets online, $3 from every ticket will be donated to Make-A-Wish.

Those fans can then win prizes. During the game, you can buy chances to throw tennis balls onto the field and if yours lands on one of the “targets” you will receive a prize like tickets or concession and souvenir vouchers. All the proceeds from the tennis balls will go to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Tennessee Smokies,” said Garrett Wagley, CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. “It’s a great organization that regularly gives back. Plus, they’re all about kids and families, and we are too.”

The Smokies will play the Birmingham Barons at 7 p.m. but the festivities will begin before the first pitch.

You can buy on their website at www.milb.com/tennessee.