Tennessee Smokies throw second combined no-hitter of the season

The Smokies threw on on Tuesday night against the Rocket City Trash Pandas and against the Montgomery Biscuits on May 11.

KODAK, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies have thrown a combined no-hitter for the second time this season Tuesday night in a 2-0 win against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The other no-hitter came on May 11 against the Montgomery Biscuits in a 5-0 win.

Four Smokies pitchers pitched in the effort on Tuesday. Anderson Espinoza, Samuel Reyes, Bryan King and Nicholas Padilla helped set some team history. The Chicago Cubs' prospects combined for 12 strikeouts and three walks.