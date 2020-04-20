The Tennessee Smokies will be feeding first responders battling COVID-19 on Wednesday with some curbside burgers and hot dogs.

The Smokies said they are inviting medical staff, law enforcement, fire fighters, and military members outside the restaurant at Smokies Stadium to enjoy a free lunch on them.

Curbside pickup will be available in the front of the restaurant. Smokies staff will be their to take orders and deliver food back to their car.

“During this unprecedented time, the Smokies keep looking for ways to support our local first responders,” said Boyd Sports Director of Food & Beverage Chris Franklin. “Being able to provide them a free meal is just one way we are able to support them for all they do in our community.”

The Smokies are working with the folks at Bush's Beans to give first responders a lunch of either a cheeseburger, hot dog, or tenderloin sandwich with a bag of chips, Bush's baked beans, and a bottle of water.

Like all other sports and large events in the U.S., Minor League Baseball's season has been put on hold until the threat of COVID-19 has diminished to the point where it's safe for large crowds to gather again. The Smokies were supposed to celebrate opening day on April 9.