Tennessee soccer beats Lipscomb 3-0, moves on in NCAA College Cup

The Vols won 3-0 to move on. They will play Washington State or Montana in the second round on Nov. 19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee soccer is moving on in the College Cup after a 3-0 win against Lipscomb in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Abbey Burdette, who was SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player, opened the scoring in the first half. Cariel Ellis scored the second goal. Taylor Huff had the final goal for Tennessee.

"We are now firmly entrenched in the NCAA Tournament, we're onto the second round, that's a big deal," Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky said.

The Vols will either play Washington State or Montana in the second round. Those teams square off on Saturday.

The second round will be on Nov. 19.