Tennessee soccer's M.A. Vignola makes debut for U.S. national team

Vignola was an All-SEC selection in 2018 and 2019 in her time at Tennessee.

CINCINNATI — A former Tennessee soccer standout, M.A. Vignola, made her debut for the U.S. national team on Thursday.

Vignola did so subbing in at halftime as the USMNT played in her hometown of Cincinnati. The U.S. team beat South Africa 3-0.

Other than the national stage, Vignola is in her second full season with ACFC in the National Women's Soccer League. At Tennessee, she was an All-SEC selection twice, making the second team in 2018 and then the first team in 2019.