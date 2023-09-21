x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Tennessee soccer's M.A. Vignola makes debut for U.S. national team

Vignola was an All-SEC selection in 2018 and 2019 in her time at Tennessee.
Credit: USWNT

CINCINNATI — A former Tennessee soccer standout, M.A. Vignola, made her debut for the U.S. national team on Thursday.

Vignola did so subbing in at halftime as the USMNT played in her hometown of Cincinnati. The U.S. team beat South Africa 3-0.

Other than the national stage, Vignola is in her second full season with ACFC in the National Women's Soccer League. At Tennessee, she was an All-SEC selection twice, making the second team in 2018 and then the first team in 2019.

In her senior season at the University of Tennessee, she tallied career-highs with nine goals, 23 points and three game-winning goals.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Kendre Miller ready for Saints debut, Jordan Howden already impressing

Before You Leave, Check This Out