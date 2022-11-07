x
Tennessee soccer earns 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee will host Xavier in the first round of the tournament on Friday at 6 p.m. at Regal Soccer Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee soccer will be a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The selection show was Monday afternoon and the team was given their seed. They will host Xavier at Regal Soccer Stadium for the first round on Friday at 6 p.m.

The team was SEC East co-champions this year in head coach Joe Kirt’s first year leading the program. They finished the regular season 11-5-2.

UT is ranked No. 22 in the country heading into the tournament.

It’s the second straight year the program will make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

