Current Tennessee soccer player will represent Jamaica in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will have one current and three former players represent their countries in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup.
Rising sophomore Kameron Simmonds is the current player and is making her World Cup debut representing Jamaica. As a freshman, Simmonds appeared in 16 games and scored four goals. She had a game-winner in a 1-0 road win against Auburn.
Bunny Shaw, a former University of Tennessee player, will also represent Jamaica. Other former players include Hannah Wilkinson who will play for the host country New Zealand and Michelle Alozie is playing for Nigeria.
Tennessee has had a player active in every Women's World Cup dating back to 1999. This is the most they've had in a single World Cup. Overall, seven different players that have played for UT's program have been on a World Cup roster.
"It's an incredible honor to play in a World Cup, and we wish the best of luck to our current and former players representing their countries later this month," said Joe Kirt, the Tennessee head coach, in a statement. "We are excited to watch each of them compete on the world stage and take pride in the part Tennessee Soccer has played to aid in their development. These four women are a testament to the level of talent coming to Tennessee to win championships here while preparing for what lies ahead."
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 20 with Wilkerson and New Zealand taking on Norway.