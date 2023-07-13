Current Tennessee soccer player will represent Jamaica in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Tennessee has had a player active in every Women's World Cup dating back to 1999. This is the most they've had in a single World Cup. Overall, seven different players that have played for UT's program have been on a World Cup roster.



"It's an incredible honor to play in a World Cup, and we wish the best of luck to our current and former players representing their countries later this month," said Joe Kirt, the Tennessee head coach, in a statement. "We are excited to watch each of them compete on the world stage and take pride in the part Tennessee Soccer has played to aid in their development. These four women are a testament to the level of talent coming to Tennessee to win championships here while preparing for what lies ahead."