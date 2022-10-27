Tennessee soccer claims share of SEC East title

The Lady Vols beat Vanderbilt 2-0 on Tuesday night to claim a share of the SEC East title. It's the third year in a row they have won the division title.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee soccer has claimed a share of the SEC East division title with a 2-0 win against Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

The Senior Night victory gave them a share of the title or an outright claim for the third straight year in a row. They are co-champions of the division title with South Carolina.

Lawson Renie and Taylor Huff scored the two goals in the win over the Commodores.

Next up for the Lady Vols is the SEC Tournament in which they will be the three-seed. The Lady Vols will play six-seed Georgia on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.