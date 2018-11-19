No. 2 seed Tennessee shutout No. 3 seed Texas A&M on Sunday 3-0 for the program's first-ever Sweet Sixteen victory on Sunday. UT will travel to Stanford for it's first-ever NCAA quarterfinals match.

Senior forward Danielle Marcano scored two goals in the win against the Aggies. Marcano now holds the record for most career points in postseason play in program history.

Junior forward Salera Jordan added her own goal with the help of a cross from senior Meghan Flynn.

On the defensive end, goalkeeper Shae Yanez was a wall for Tennessee in the net. She finished the night with 8 saves and a shutout in 90 minutes of action.

Head coach Brian Pensky had nothing but praise for the performance of his players.

"You have the opportunity in life to earn a first-ever, it's pretty special," said Pensky. "We just told them now, you take first-evers and you put them in your pocket forever and that's forever, for these guys to advance to the Elite 8 and that's what it is, it's elite, there's only eight and when you think you're only one game away from a College Cup, it's special."

Tennessee will travel to Stanford and play the Cardinal on Friday, 5 p.m. EST, 2 p.m. PST.

© 2018 WBIR