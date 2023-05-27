No. 4 Tennessee softball advances to WCWS with 9-0 win over No. 13 Texas

Payton Gottshall's stellar outing in the circle fueled the Lady Vols past Texas and into the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 4 Tennessee softball booked a trip to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015 in Saturday's Knoxville Super Regional victory over Texas.

The Lady Vols broke through at the top of the game with a Zaida Puni RBI fielder's choice, and pitcher Payton Gottshall went the distance in Tennessee's 9-0 win over the Longhorns.

Tennessee freshman Destiny Rodriguez delivered in a clutch situation in the top of the sixth inning to extend the lead. Rodriguez his a two-out single to drive home Rylie West, and then Giulia Koutsoyanopulos came home on a Texas throwing error to make it a 3-0 game.

The floodgates opened in the seventh inning when Guilia Koutsoyanopulos cleared the bases with a single that turned into a round-tripper to get Tennessee ahead 7-0 and in control for the win.