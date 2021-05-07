Tennessee softball battling Missouri for fourth seed in SEC Tournament

This weekend's Lady Vols-Tigers series has big SEC Tournament implications.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 15th-ranked Tennessee softball team has a chance to earn a double-bye in next week's SEC Tournament. All they have to do is sweep 16th-ranked Missouri in this weekend's three-game home series. It is the final regular season series for both teams.

Currently, the Lady Vols are in fifth place in the SEC with an 11-9 conference record. The Tigers sit in fourth place with a 13-8 conference record. A sweep from Tennessee would give them a higher conference winning percentage than Missouri, thus giving the Lady Vols the fourth place spot.

That could be a major help to Tennessee, because the top four teams receive an extra day to rest and prepare in the SEC Tournament with a double-bye. While teams seeded five through 13 start playing next Tuesday and Wednesday, seeds one through four are off until Thursday, May 13.

Despite having the third-most conference tournament wins, Tennessee has only won the SEC championship twice. The Lady Vols last won the title in 2011.