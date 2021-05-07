Tennessee softball battling Missouri for fourth seed in SEC Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 15th-ranked Tennessee softball team has a chance to earn a double-bye in next week's SEC Tournament. All they have to do is sweep 16th-ranked Missouri in this weekend's three-game home series. It is the final regular season series for both teams.
Currently, the Lady Vols are in fifth place in the SEC with an 11-9 conference record. The Tigers sit in fourth place with a 13-8 conference record. A sweep from Tennessee would give them a higher conference winning percentage than Missouri, thus giving the Lady Vols the fourth place spot.
That could be a major help to Tennessee, because the top four teams receive an extra day to rest and prepare in the SEC Tournament with a double-bye. While teams seeded five through 13 start playing next Tuesday and Wednesday, seeds one through four are off until Thursday, May 13.
Despite having the third-most conference tournament wins, Tennessee has only won the SEC championship twice. The Lady Vols last won the title in 2011.
Game one of this weekend's series against Missouri starts Friday night at 6 p.m. The Lady Vols will honor its seniors after game two on Saturday.