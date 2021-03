Due to expected inclement weather, the Lady Vols softball team will not play this weekend. The Lady Vol Challenge consisted of Tennessee, Furman and Troy.

Tennessee Softball cancels their Lady Vol Challenge due to inclement weather expected in Knoxville Saturday and Sunday. The series included Tennessee, Furman and Troy. #LadyVols https://t.co/KT1Go5KR9f — Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) March 26, 2021

Tennessee will play a doubleheader against Furman on Monday, March 29 beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

First pitch for game two is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.