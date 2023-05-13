No. 4 Tennessee softball wins SEC tournament with 3-1 victory over South Carolina

The Lady Vols claimed their third conference tournament title in program history and won both the regular season and tournament titles for the first time ever.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth-ranked Tennessee softball team claimed its third SEC tournament title in program history and its first since 2011 in a win against South Carolina at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Vols claimed the tournament title and regular season crown in the same season for the first time in program history.

Tennessee freshman Jamison Brockenbrough played hero with the game-winning hit in the third inning of the championship game. The designated hitter delivered with a two-RBI single in a two-out, bases-loaded situation to send the Lady Vols to a 3-1 win over the Gamecocks.

UT got a stellar performance from the pitching tandem of Payton Gottshall and Ashley Rogers. Gottshall got the start and went 5 innings with three hits allowed, one run and two strikeouts. She let up a South Carolina in the first inning, but shut the door from there. Rogers entered in relief and allowed just one hit in two innings while striking out three batters to earn the save.

