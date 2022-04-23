Tennessee Softball defeats East Carolina, Ashley Rogers records the 13th perfect game in Tennessee history

Senior pitcher Ashley Rogers pitched a perfect game against East Carolina on Saturday, to record just the 13th perfect game in Lady Vol program history.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior pitcher Ashley Rogers is at it again.

Rogers pitched a perfect game against East Carolina Saturday in the Lady Vol Challenge. Rogers becomes just the seventh player in program history to pitch a perfect game. It was the 13th perfect game in Tennessee history.

Rogers pitched five innings, totaling 12 strikeouts with no hits, no runs, and no batters walked.

Ashley Rodgers is straight dealing right now.



Through 3.0 innings pitched, Rogers has 7 strikeouts and no hits. She just struck out every batter in the top of the third. #LadyVols lead ECU, 3-0. pic.twitter.com/q979Xw5Dit — Madison Blevins Hock (@Madison4Blevins) April 23, 2022

It was the first perfect game for a Tennessee hitter since 2016. Rogers retired 12 of 15 batters faced.

Rogers joins Stacey Jennings, Monica Abbott, Ivy Renfroe, Megan Rhodes, Rainey Gaffin, and Erin Gabriel in a small list of Tennessee pitchers that have pitched a complete game.

Megan Rhodes Smith is Rogers's pitching coach at Tennessee.

The Lady Vols run-ruled East Carolina after five innings winning, 8-0.