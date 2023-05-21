No. 4 Tennessee softball defeats Indiana 7-3 to advance to NCAA Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball is on to the NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2019 after defeating Indiana at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The fourth-seeded Lady Vols handled the Hoosiers for the second day in a row behind a big offensive performance from Zaida Puni, who tallied two home runs in the 7-3 victory in the Knoxville Regional final.
Puni's first home run came in the second at-bat of the game and her second deep fly was part of a five-run fifth inning to break the game wide open for Tennessee.
UT pitcher Payton Gottshall paced the defense with a brilliant performance in the circle with five shutout innings in the victory. Gottshall struck out six batters and escaped multiple high-danger situations against Indiana. Freshman Karlyn Pickens entered the game in the sixth inning to make her first career NCAA Tournament appearance.
Tennessee will also be a host site for the NCAA Super Regional round next week. The Lady Vols will welcome in No. 13 Texas for a best-of-three series at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Super Regionals will start as early as Thursday, May 25.