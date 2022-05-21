x
Tennessee softball defeats Oregon State, starts 2-0 in Knoxville Regional

The Lady Vols made a statement Saturday, defeating Oregon State in a rematch game from the start of the season. UT now advances to the finals on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics/@Vol_Softball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee softball made a statement Saturday against Oregon State.

The Lady Vols defeated the Beavers, 3-0 to start the Knoxville Regional with a 2-0 record.              

This game was a rematch for Tennessee, who fell to Oregon State 5-2 at the start of the season.

Both the Lady Vols and Beavers were held scoreless through four innings.

Then, the bats unleashed for Tennessee.

In the top of the fifth, McKenna Gibson hit a deep single to left-center field, scoring Katie Davis. The Lady Vols took a 1-0 lead.

Then, Kiki Milloy hit a two-run homer, deep over the Sherri Parker Lee Stadium scoreboard. This gave Tennessee a 3-0 lead after the top of the fifth inning.

Senior ace Ashley Rogers earned the start for Tennessee. She pitched a dominant game, going all seven innings and striking out eight batters faced, walking none. Rogers gave up only one hit through the first five innings. On the game, Rogers allowed two hits. 

Tennessee will wait to find out its Sunday opponent following the 5:30 p.m. game Saturday. It will be the winner of Ohio State vs. Campbell, vs. Oregon State. 

